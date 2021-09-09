Tom Brady jerseys top fan pick at Buccaneers team store ahead of season opener

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Getting dressed up to support your team is a game day tradition for many fans.

At Raymond James Stadium, it’s always a sea of red. And this season, most fans are donning No. 12.

Whether you’re looking to sport a jersey or some Bucs bling, the team store has something for everyone.

“We have a hockey sweater vest, but it has all Bucs colors. So we kind of went hockey a little bit for that piece because there’s been success over there with the Lightning. Then we partnered with Disney, so we have some Marvel stuff, some Mickey Mouse stuff and Star Wars,” Fanatics General Manager Kevin Bayus said.

Bayus said items are flying off store shelves now that the Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champions. He said the most popular item this season so far is the Tom Brady jersey.

“Tom Brady, red jersey, that is our number one selling item,” he said.

The team also released a number of throwback-inspired items with the Bucs’ creamsicle orange and white color scheme.

“A lot of fans are buying the throwback items,” he said.

The team store at Raymond James Stadium is open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

