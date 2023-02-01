TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football “for good” on Wednesday.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Brady thanked his fans and teammates for supporting him over his 23-year career.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said.

The announcement comes one year after Brady’s brief retirement in 2022. He returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season six weeks later.

“I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement and I used mine up last year,” Brady said.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“Thank you for letting me live my absolute dream,” Brady said. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Brady also wrote the following on Instagram:

I love my family

I love my teammates

I love my friends

I love my coaches

I love football

I love you all

I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ Tom Brady

Tom Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, who drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL draft. In the following years, an unremarkable draft pick would blossom into an iconic sports figure, leading the Patriots to 17 division titles (11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019), 13 AFC championship games (eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018), nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl wins.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He led the team to three playoff appearances, winning two NFC South titles and Super Bowl LV.