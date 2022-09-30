TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Floridians pick up the pieces of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to help.

Tom Brady announced on Twitter Thursday that he will make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help with hurricane relief efforts.

“Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same,” the quarterback tweeted. “I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

The team’s owners, the Glazer family, also pledged to donate $1 million to aid in relief efforts. The money will go to a number of undisclosed organizations helping those affected by the storm.

“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time. It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said.

Florida is still reeling from the storm, which collapsed buildings, flooded the state and reportedly left nine dead and others injured in its wake.

The Buccaneers had relocated to Miami ahead of the storm, and started practicing at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex. The team is scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.