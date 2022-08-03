TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is celebrating his 45th birthday in true “GOAT” style.

Brady’s teammate, running back Leonard Fournette, requested the goat cake from The Cake Girl, located on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Brady turned 45 on Wednesday.

(Courtesy Anushree Shah)

(Courtesy Anushree Shah)

(Courtesy Anushree Shah)

The custom GOAT cake came from The Cake Girl and was delivered to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.

The animal was 100% sculpted out of vanilla cake and was completely edible with a mix of fondant and buttercream.

“It is always fun to work with our Tampa Bay Bucs! It was such an honor to make this cake for Brady’s 45th birthday,” said Kristina Lavallee. “Fournette has always been a big fan of ours, we love working with him!”

The Buccaneers return to the field for a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.

You can check out The Cake Girl online and on Instagram.