TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Twitter that Tom Brady has been cleared to enter the team facility on Monday.
The announcement confirms he passed both of his COVID-19 tests. Every player and every staff member is required to pass two prior to walking through the doors.
Brady will start his first training camp with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.
LATEST BUCCANEERS NEWS FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION:
- Preview of Tampa Bay Bucs’ 2020 training camp amid pandemic
- Tom Brady cleared to enter Bucs team facility
- Tom Brady banner officially put up outside Raymond James Stadium
- Arians changing foster children’s lives through their foundation
- NFL requiring fans to wear face coverings this season