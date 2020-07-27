Tom Brady cleared to enter Bucs team facility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Twitter that Tom Brady has been cleared to enter the team facility on Monday.

The announcement confirms he passed both of his COVID-19 tests. Every player and every staff member is required to pass two prior to walking through the doors.

Brady will start his first training camp with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

