Tom Brady celebrates National High Five Day with hilarious photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) receives a high-five after a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you ever gotten a high five from a GOAT – or, better yet, have you ever denied a high five from the GOAT?

Tom Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls, celebrated National High Five Day with a hilarious photo from his seventh Super Bowl run. He posted it to Twitter on Thursday.

The photo shows Brady attempting to high five a referee. The magical moment occurred after he scored a touchdown in the divisional playoff game against the New Orleans Saints in January.

The referee either stared at him or through him but regardless, he left the GOAT hanging.

Thankfully, Brady seemed to bounce back, almost immediately dropping his hand and then raising it seconds later to high five his teammate Scotty Miller.