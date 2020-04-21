Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park, Mayor Castor says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new resident of Tampa was recently caught not following social distancing guidelines.

According to Mayor Jane Castor during Monday’s daily virtual update, a Tampa Parks and Recreation employee was patrolling a downtown park when she noticed a man working out.

Mayor Castor said the staff member approached the man to tell him it was closed… and came face-to-face with Tom Brady!

Mayor @JaneCastor on a @TomBrady sighting in Tampa:



"Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around…and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady." https://t.co/fASoW4tCpu pic.twitter.com/u2Sbaczdwz — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 20, 2020

The former New England Patriots quarterback officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20.

Brady has been quite busy in between workouts since he got to Tampa including trying to file trademarks for “Tompa bay”, Tampa Brady” and “TB X TB”.

The football star is currently residing at Derek Jeter’s mansion here in Tampa.