Tom Brady, Bruce Arians respond to Saints shutting out Bucs in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a bad Sunday night at home for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team was shut out by a division rival and lost several key players to injuries.

The New Orleans Saints were able to shut out the Buccaneers 9-0 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football. It’s just the third time in his career quarterback Tom Brady has suffered a shutout loss.

Head coach Bruce Arians called it “very disappointing.”

“It never happened to me. I can’t remember the last time I was shutout,” he said. “But our kicking game, our kickers let us down also. Between the offense and the kicking game, it cost us the game. The defense played good enough to win.”

The loss meant the Bucs did not clinch the NFC South, but Arians said he has bigger concerns: several major offensive players left Sunday night’s game with injuries. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans suffered knee and hamstring injuries, respectively. Running back Leonard Fournette also hurt his hamstring.

“I was hoping [the young guys] would step it up a little bit more with the receivers,” Arians said after the game. “Overall, we just dropped too many balls too when we did have some guys open. [The Saints] did a good job. They played that hard man-to-man and we didn’t do a good job of getting open.”

Arians said he did not know the severity of the injuries.

Brady, who was visibly frustrated on the sidelines toward the end of the game, also voiced his disappointment in the loss.

“I don’t think we were much good of anything tonight, I wish it was just one thing, but it was a lot of things,” he said. “We have to do better in every facet of offensive football to score points – we’re not going to win scoring no points.”

Brady did, however, have praise for the Saints defense.

“They’re pretty good, they have a really good defense – really good scheme, they are tough to go against,” he said. “They are well-coached, have a lot of great players – a lot of veteran players that have played together for a long time. They did a great job.”

The Bucs QB was also asked after the game about an apparent exchange he had with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who acted as head coach Sunday night with Sean Payton out with COVID-19. After throwing an interception in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the broadcast shouting toward the Saints sideline.

“Ah nothing,” Brady said. “Just football.”