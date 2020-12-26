Tom Brady breaks Bucs record for most touchdown passes in a season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tom Brady broke the Tampa Bay Buccaneers record for most touchdown passes in a season with his seventh throw in Detroit Saturday.

Brady, 43, connected with wide receiver Mike Evans for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of their game vs. the Lions. The score gives Brady the Bucs record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 34, surpassing Jameis Winston’s 33 last season.

It was already Brady’s second touchdown throw on the day, the previous one going to Rob Gronkowski.

Evans now holds the Bucs record for most receiving touchdowns in a season (12).

If the Bucs hold on and win vs. Detroit, they will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2007.

