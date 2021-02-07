Tom Brady becomes first QB to win a Super Bowl in 3 decades

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady has brought a title to Tampa Bay and in doing so continues to add to his storied legacy.

Brady is the first quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl across three decades.

Brady won his first Super Bowl against the then St. Louis Rams in 2002. His first Super Bowl win in the 2010s took place in 2015 against the Seattle Seahawks. Both wins were when he was playing with the New England Patriots.

Brady has played in 18 percent of all Super Bowls, and in 48 percent of the ones played since he was drafted.