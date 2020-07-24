Tom Brady banner officially put up outside Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s official! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hung up a large banner of their new starting quarterback outside of Raymond James Stadium.
Tom Brady’s banner was officially put up on Friday and currently hangs on the Dale Mabry Highway side of the stadium.
The team first released pictures of Brady in a Buccaneers jersey back on June 16. Two days later, the Bucs released pictures of Rob Gronkowski in his new Buccaneers jersey as well.
With the NFL pre-season scrapped, Bucs fans can see Brady in his new jersey for the first time during week one against the New Orleans Saints.
