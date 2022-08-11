TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for at least the next 10 days to deal with a “personal matter,” head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday.

Brady was excused from Thursday’s practice. He had missed three of the last six practices.

Afterward, Bowles said Brady will be back some time after the team’s second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.

According to the Athletic’s Greg Auman, Bowles said this absence was planned before training camp started. He also said he is “not worried” about the absence affecting Brady’s ability to play at a high level this season.

Blaine Gabbert played with the first team in Brady’s absence.

The Bucs play their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on WFLA.