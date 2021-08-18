Tom Brady and son Jack run sprints together after Bucs practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady, who is predominantly focused on football when he is immersed in a football setting, shared a glimpse of his paternal side on Wednesday afternoon at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice.

He finished a full practice against the Tennessee Titans and then trotted over to the far field with his 13-year-old son, Jack. The two of them ran through a series of sprints before they were joined by one of the other Buccaneers quarterbacks, Ryan Griffin.

“It is great,” said Brady when he was asked about training with his son. “He is a good age. The more I get to do with him the better it is. He thinks it is fun. It is probably way better for me!”

Brady and his oldest son, Jack, getting in some additional mileage after practice pic.twitter.com/OJuKXpm94w — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 18, 2021

Jack is the new “ball boy” for the team. Brady actually shared photos of Jack in action on his Instagram story Tuesday.

“I do not want to blow his head up too much,” Brady admitted on Wednesday. “He will probably read this.”

The duo spent the majority of the practice together before they did the sprints. Brady and Jack threw the football back and forth at the beginning of the workout, then Jack fulfilled the role of the “center” tossing the footballs to the quarterbacks at the line of scrimmage.

“It is obviously a great thing to be a parent,” said Brady.