Tom Brady and Bucs teammates work out at local high school

Buccaneers

Tom Brady

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is poking fun at last week’s attention-grabbing incident involving Brady. Tampa didn’t exactly give Brady the best of welcomes when he was ejected from a downtown park while working out last Monday, April 20 .(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady and some of his new teammates were seen together at local high school practicing. This comes on the day that NFL facilities were allowed to reopen with limited access.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cam Brate, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert and running back Dare Ogunbowale were also in attendance at the practice at Tampa’s Berkeley Prep.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reached out to the league who says Brady’s workout is permitted

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA.”

