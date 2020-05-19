TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady and some of his new teammates were seen together at local high school practicing. This comes on the day that NFL facilities were allowed to reopen with limited access.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cam Brate, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert and running back Dare Ogunbowale were also in attendance at the practice at Tampa’s Berkeley Prep.
The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reached out to the league who says Brady’s workout is permitted
“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA.”
MORE ON THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
- Tom Brady and Bucs teammates work out at local high school
- Tom Brady gives advice to graduating class of 2020
- Buccaneers 2020 preseason schedule released
- ‘It’s Miller Time’: Bucs WR Scotty Miller talks Tom Brady, wedding plans and falling in love with his fiancee
- Chris Godwin shines light on unsung heroes of coronavirus crisis