Tom Brady and Bucs teammates work out at local high school

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady and some of his new teammates were seen together at local high school practicing. This comes on the day that NFL facilities were allowed to reopen with limited access.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cam Brate, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert and running back Dare Ogunbowale were also in attendance at the practice at Tampa’s Berkeley Prep.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reached out to the league who says Brady’s workout is permitted

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA.”

The NFL says Tom Brady's workouts with his new #Bucs teammates at a local high school are permitted: "Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 19, 2020

