Tips on navigating parking for the Super Bowl Experience

TAMPA, Fla. — As thousands of people flood downtown Tampa for the Super Bowl Experience, traffic and parking can become a little challenging to navigate. Tampa City leaders encourage people to consider other modes of transportation like the city’s streetcar, bus, rideshare or even scooters to help you get around to the different events.

There are several public and even some private parking lots, garages and evens street spaces open to people attending the festivities. This map shows the areas around Riverwalk where parking is available.

They’ve also posted the map below showing the routes of the Super Bowl Shuttle. It has nine stops along the Super Bowl Experience.