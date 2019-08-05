Tim McGraw playing full concert at Raymond James before Bucs season opener

Tim McGraw performs on stage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – County superstar Tim McGraw is coming to Tampa next month to help the Buccaneers kick off their season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday McGraw will play a full free concert at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8. The concert will take place before the Buccaneers’ season opener against the San Franciso 49ers.

Admission is free for anyone who has a ticket to the game. The concert begins at 2 p.m. and will be held in the plaza above the south endzone concourse.

The concert is part of the Buccaneers’ NFL Fantennial Celebration commemorating 100 years of NFL football.

“We wanted to usher in this historic season in unprecedented fashion,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. “This free pre-game concert with country music superstar Tim McGraw will provide an unforgettable start to the NFL’s 100th season.”

“The start of the NFL season is one of my favorite times of the year,” McGraw added. “I love football and I’m pumped to be kicking off the NFL’s 100th season together with all the Bucs fans in Tampa.”

Tickets for the game start at $45. They are on sale now on the Buccaneers website and on Ticketmaster. Fans with tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium on Sept. 8 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Parking lots will open at 11:30 a.m.