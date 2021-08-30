Tight end Tanner Hudson among several players released by Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson (88) walks the turf before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived multiple players on their way to a 53-man roster, according to several reports.

The most notable player the Buccaneers released is Tanner Hudson, a tight end who has been with the team since he entered the league in 2018. Hudson recorded five catches for 67 yards in 20 games with the Buccaneers.

Although Hudson knew the Buccaneers offense, head coach Bruce Arians criticized him during training camp for his inability to block and to shine in a special teams role.

The team also released tight end Jerell Adams, inside linebacker Joe Jones, cornerback Antonio Hamilton and safety Javon Hagan.