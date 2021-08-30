Tickets now available for the NFL Kickoff Experience through NFL One Pass

A man looks at the Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Experience Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday’s Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets are now available for the NFL Kickoff Experience, which will be held on Sept. 9.

The event will begin at noon at Julian B. Lane Park and admission is free, though NFL One Pass is required to reserve a free ticket. The event runs until 11 p.m. but there’s plenty for fans to do before the Buccaneers kick off against the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.

There will be games for fans to participate in, including the 40-yard dash, the field goal kick and the touch pass (throwing the ball on an arc over a defensive player and into a net.)

Fans can also get free autographs from NFL legends, but the schedule on the Kickoff Experience website is still pending.

Photo opportunities are also available, including body cast molds with logos of all NFL teams, oversized helmets of NFL teams, the collection of all 55 Super Bowl rings up close and of course, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL Shop at Kickoff will also be on hand with a large assortment of exclusive merchandise available for purchase.

To end the festivities before the Buccaneers take to the field, Grammy-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran will perform at 7 p.m.

“It’s a big moment for me. I’ve never done anything really with the NFL,” Sheeran told TODAY exclusively.

The NFL notes that face coverings are not required for entry, but in accordance with CDC guidance, face coverings are recommended for those attending who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12.

The event is presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22.