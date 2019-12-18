Three Bucs players selected to Pro Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Three members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been selected to play in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl in January. Wide receiver Mike Evans was selected for the third time while fellow receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Shaquil Barrett are honored for the first time in their careers.

Evans and Godwin are currently out of action with hamstring injuries but both players have earned respect from players and fans around the league this season. Heading into the week 16 games, Godwin is second in the NFL in receiving yards while Evans sits in fourth place. They are also the first receiver combination to play in the Pro Bowl since Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald from the 2009 Arizona Cardinals.

Barrett has not only earned respect in 2019, he has commanded the attention, reaching a league best 16.5 quarterback sacks in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. Barrett tied hall of famer Warren Sapp’s franchise record for quarterback sacks in one season. He has two more games to try and break a record that is nearly two decades old.

One notable Bucs player not included in Tuesday’s Pro Bowl announcement is quarterback Jameis Winston, who took over the NFL lead in passing yards last Sunday. Winston also leads the NFC in touchdown passes with 30, trailing only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson for the league lead. Jackson has 33 touchdown passes.

LATEST STORIES: