Thousands of Buccaneers fans pack Tampa Riverwalk for Super Bowl boat parade celebration

TAMPA (WFLA) – On a picture perfect day in Tampa Bay, or should we say Titletown, U.S.A., thousands of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans lined up along the Tampa Riverwalk for the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade.

“No other cities can top this parade, no other cities not at all,” said Damon Dominguez, holding a Buccaneers championship wrestling-style belt.

All of the fans wanted to see a glimpse of the shiny Lombardi Trophy during what felt like a never-ending flotilla.

They fired the cannons at Raymond James Stadium after the Bucs 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first ever home Super Bowl.

During the boat parade, the Tampa Fire Rescue “Patriot” ship fired its water cannons.

While many Tampa Bay residents called out from work Wednesday, a lot of younger fans missed a day of school.

Seventh-grader Brenan Bower wasn’t even born the last time the Bucs won the big hame 18-years-ago.

“I told (my teachers) that I’m gonna go cheer on my team and come watch the Super Bowl parade with my friends,” Bower told 8 On Your Side.

With his diverse coach staff and a dominant defensive performance Sunday night, 68-year-old Bruce Arians became the oldest NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl.

“For the fans, finally to have them out here and hopefully everybody stays safe,” Arians said, “but not being able to have them at the games this year, but you could always feel them, you always knew they were there all the time.”

Sure, Tom Brady won six rings before taking his talents to Tampa Bay, but he never had sunshine like on Wednesday in Tampa for a Super Bowl celebration.

“What he did for the city is amazing,” Dominguez said. “It’s amazing, him, Gronk, everybody.”

Dennis Smith from Rhode Island now lives in Sun City Center and has followed Brady’s career over the past two decades.

“I said originally when I heard Brady was leaving New England, I said my biggest wish would be that if he’s going to any team anywhere I sure hope he comes to Tampa Bay,” Smith said.

That wish came true for Smith and all of Bucs nation. Smith said the City of Tampa should starting planning for next year’s Buccaneers boat parade.

“If this team stays together and plays next year together like they are now,” Smith said, “I don’t think they can be beat next year. I see them winning another Super Bowl.”