Things to know before this weekend’s Bucs vs Packers game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially into Week 6 of the 2020-2021 NFL season.

The Bucs will be facing the Green Bay Packers at home at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m.

This will be the first game where attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity. The team held a “soft opening” with fans during Week 4’s game against the Chargers, where tickets holders with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier had the first crack at tickets.

Below are some things fans need to know before heading to this weekend’s game:

1:30 p.m.

  • Parking lots open
    • Steinbrenner Lot will be closed
    • No tailgating is allowed
    • No overnight parking, all vehicles left are subject to towing
  • Ticket office opens

2 p.m.

  • Clubs and suites open

3 p.m.

  • All stadium gates open

What’s new at Raymond James Stadium?

  • No bag policy
  • Face coverings are required
  • Social distancing
  • Cashless checkout is required

Ride sharing

  • The drop-off and pick up location for ride sharing will be at the mass transit area located off N. Dale Mabry Highway, across the street from George M. Steinbrenner Field and just past Lot A at Raymond James

