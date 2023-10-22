TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The stars are out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons – including famed YouTuber MrBeast.

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, appeared to be the newest member on the Bucs roster. Ahead of the game, the internet celebrity signed autographs along the sidelines while wearing his very own Buccaneers uniform. He even joked that the Bucs let him join the team for the day.

“What’s up, Bucs fans? So, I’m at the game right now; you guys should come show up,” Mr. Beast said in a video post. “They actually let me join the team for the day, so I got my own name own name on the jersey – I don’t know if you can see it, but you’ll see me on television.”

The Bucs even played along, sharing a social media post that says, “The newest Buccaneer, MrBeast 😎.”

To top it all off, MrBeast led the Bucs out of the tunnel and onto the field, adding some extra flare to the game day fun.

“MrBeast leading the way 🔥,” the Bucs posted on social media.

The famous YouTuber currently has the most subscribers for an individual on the platform, with 202 million. MrBeast focuses on a variety of content on his channel, and while creating videos with different celebrities and brands is normal for him, it’s unknown exactly why he’s in attendance.

Could Bucs and MrBeast fans see a potential video collab coming soon? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are taking on the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) in an NFC South showdown with first place on the line. Follow along for all live updates here.