New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) audibles at the line during the first half of an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. The Bucs won in overtime 20-17. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “It is all or nothing, like, we have to be able to get it done now because there is no tomorrow. If we get to [Drew] Brees, we will have a much better chance of winning the game.”

Shaquil Barrett, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, is correct.

“They are in our way to get to the next round of the playoffs,” Barrett said Friday afternoon. “We have to do something different.”

The Buccaneers defense has only sacked Brees twice in two games. Brees has been sacked 13 times in the regular season, which is tied for the lowest number of sacks on any quarterback appearing in double-digit games.

He is slippery in the pocket and the Saints offensive line is determined to give him the time and the space he needs to execute the best possible play.

“It is the scheme that they have,” added Barrett, “and Drew being the quarterback that he is. We have to get there. That is going to help us control that game if we can get to the quarterback.”

Barrett has the third-most sacks on the team with 8. He trails Devin White, who has 9 sacks, and Jason Pierre-Paul, who has 9.5 sacks.

The two teams will go head to head in New Orleans on Sunday evening. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game, getting one step closer to the Super Bowl.