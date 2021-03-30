‘There’s offers out there’: Bruce Arians on negotiations with Antonio Brown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to retain all 22 starters from the 2020 Super Bowl winning season. It is an impressive feat but, unfortunately, it does not eliminate every question about who is returning to this team.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown still remains a free agent and was a huge playmaker for Buccaneers offense. In 11 games between the regular season and the postseason Brown caught 53 passes for 564 yards and six touchdowns.

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians provided a bit of calirity to Brown’s future on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are going to take our time,” Arians adding. “And there’s offers out there and we will see how it goes.”

