‘Worst offensive practice we have had in 3 years’: Bucs head coach blasts offense for poor performance in practice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not practice on Sunday and, when they returned to the field on Monday, the offensive players did not meet the expectations of their head coach, Bruce Arians.

“Dropped passes, missed assignments on basic plays, it is a lack of concentration,” explained Arians. “That was one of our best start-to-finish practices defensively and, probably, the worst offensive practice we have had in three years. It is kind of a pattern of behavior now. After a day off, our offense just stinks and they have to break that habit but, defensively, they answered the bell. They came out and dominated the entire practice and it was good to see.”

When he was asked what he can do to resolve those offensive issues, Arians admitted he wishes he could punish the players with some running.

“That don’t work anymore, go to jail for that stuff now,” he said. “They just got to grow up and man up. I mean it has been identified so you got to fix it. I am not going to fix it. You have to fix it.”