Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘The biggest thing is being safe’: Bucs WR Chris Godwin staying positive about NFL season starting on time

Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just as most football players and fans, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is eager to get back to playing. He’s hopeful the season will start as scheduled — and with fans. But he doesn’t want any of that if it’s not the prudent decision for everyone.

“Obviously these are unprecedented times,” Godwin said on a video call with Tampa media members. “Nobody’s really sure about what’s going to happen. The biggest thing is just the safety of all of our citizens. It doesn’t make any sense to try and rush to get back to try to make sure that we’re on time for things if we’re just going to have a major set-back. Sports are great but I don’t think it’s worth the loss of life. The biggest thing is being safe and if we have to push it back then so be it. It’s our job as professionals to be ready whenever they tell us to line-up.”

In regards to the possibility of playing without fans, he echoed the same sentiments about safety first but admitted how bizarre it would be to suit-up in an empty stadium.

“I know we’re all very eager for sports to come back,” Godwin said. “Our country kind of runs around it… If that’s what we have to do then so be it, but there’s no doubt about it that it would be strange. I don’t think I’ve played any form of game without any fans there — as most people would say. I definitely think it would be a strange thing to get adjusted to but as professionals it’s really our job to just lock-in and just do our job no matter what the scenario.”

Godwin, who will be entering his fourth year in the league, led the Bucs last season with 1,333 receiving yards (third in the NFL) on 86 catches and had a team-high 9 touchdowns.

