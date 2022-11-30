TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In week two, the Buccaneers had a season-best five total takeaways in New Orleans – three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Now in week 13, the Saints lead the league with 21 giveaways and a -14 turnover differential, setting-up a prime opportunity for the Bucs defense to get back into a groove with causing turnovers.

“Obviously that’s what this type of game comes down to– two good defenses battling it out,” said Bucs linebacker Devin White. “I think that whoever can get the turnover ratio’s got a better opportunity of winning the game. We’re going to talk about it all week. We’re going to go after the ball and just try to give our offense more chances throughout the game. That’s a great point. I think I hit on it earlier but I’m well aware. I’ve been trying to punch at the ball. I think other guys are doing it. So we’re just trying to get that ball out any way we can.”

The Bucs started out the season hot with nine takeaways in their first four games. Since then though, they’ve only had two in the last seven games– including a stretch of five-straight games with zero.

According to Bucs Co-Defensive Coordinator Larry Foote, they’re ready to cause some more turnovers, regardless of where their opponent ranks in the league in that category.

“Every week you want to take the ball away,” Foote said. “We’re really going to concentrate on our technique and definitely if you get an opportunity to get the ball, seize the moment. But every week we’re going to hammer our assignments and if turnovers come, they come.”

That first Saints meeting was one of only two games this season the Bucs have had multiple takeaways in a game. The other one was in week three when they had two against the Packers.