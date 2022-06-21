TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 season, Rob Gronkowski quickly became a fan favorite.

Gronkowski already had a Pro Football Hall of Fame resume before reuniting with Tom Brady.

“You can talk a lot about the tight ends out there but nobody compares to the Gronk, nobody,” Bucs super fan Keith “Big Nasty” Kunzig said.

While shopping at the team store at Raymond James Stadium Tuesday afternoon, Alex Andrews and her sons from Naples found out Gronk is returning to his retirement home.

“He’s intense,” Andrews said. “He’s always engaged. You can tell its something he loves. Obviously he couldn’t stay retired one time so maybe we’ll get lucky and get a second un-retirement from him.”

During his first season with the Bucs, Gronk saved his best game for last when he caught two touchdowns from Brady in the Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It was really, really cool and enjoyable for me to see the human side, not the gladiator side but the human side of Gronk and Brady seeing them act like little kids,” Kunzig said. “‘Two tuddies,’ come on man, you can’t make that stuff up. That’s pretty awesome.”

Kunzig said he had been hopeful he’d get to cheer on the Brady-Gronk connection for one more season.

“I’m very disappointed to hear about that today,” he said. “But life goes on and hey, he’s healthy. He can enjoy his retirement. He’s got enough money to do whatever he wants to do.”

According to Kunzig, Gronk is retiring as the greatest tight end of all-time.

“Congratulations Gronk,” he said. “Enjoy retirement and thanks for another ring.”