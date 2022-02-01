Thank You Tom Brady: A timeline of TB12’s Tampa journey

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., in this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As National Football League athletes, officials and fans say “thank you” to Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, it’s time to look back on all the exciting times the GOAT, “Tampa Tom,” gave to us here in Tampa Bay.

The former New England Patriots quarterback of 20 seasons officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract after weeks of rumors and speculation.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” Brady said in an Instagram post.

“I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said.

On April 10, Brady was already making moves to brand himself in Tampa, with his agents saying the quarterback was looking to trademark “Tompa bay,” “Tampa Brady” and “TB X TB.”

Shortly after Brady’s arrival to what would become “Champa Bay,” former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was traded to the team to reunite with Brady.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said.

In a story many may have forgotten about, well before the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win, the quarterback was caught working out in a closed park during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Tampa Parks and Recreation employee was patrolling a downtown park when she noticed a man working out. She came face-to-face with Brady when she approached him.

Several months later, just before Super Bowl LV, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced she had “pardoned” him for the incident.

“We couldn’t possibly let him go in to the big game with any baggage,” she said.

In 2020, Brady was set to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but made a little mistake and ended up in the wrong home.

The resident of the home, David Kramer, was sitting in his kitchen when Brady came through the front door with his duffel bags.

“If someone said Tom Brady is going to walk into your house and leave, I’d say, ‘okay, right. I have a better chance of a meteor hitting me,’” Kramer said.

After a stunner season, the then only six-time Super Bowl champion was ready to lead the Bucs through the playoffs.

The team ended a 13-year postseason drought when they faced the Washington Football Team in the NFC Wild Card game that year.

Tom Brady picked up his seventh and final Super Bowl victory with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady helped the Bucs to their second NFL title, the first in 18 years, and was named MVP of the game for the fifth time during a Super Bowl.

The 2021 Super Bowl also marked the first time a team played the big game at home.

Brady and his team celebrated their huge win during a boat parade, now infamous for Brady’s Lombardy trophy toss from boat-to-boat and the social media memes of “Tequila Tom.”

Gronk told Mayor Castor everyone planned to “have a great time and turn up like no other.” Castor replied that was fine as long as no one fell off the boats or dropped the Lombardi Trophy.”

Thanks for the memories, TB12! We hope you and your family stick around in Tampa Bay.

News Channel 8 is your official Bucs station. For more Bucs coverage, click here.