‘Thank you Tampa Bay’: Bucs offensive guard retires at 28-years-old

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Ali Marpet (74) after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement Sunday after “seven formidable years” with the team.

According to a post on Instagram, Marpet said he came to his decision after the organization and the people surrounding it built him into the person he is today.

“I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years,” Markpet’s post read. “To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded in a separate post saying “thank you for everything, Ali. We wish you all the best in retirement.”

Recent retiree, Tom Brady also congratulated the young guard saying, “@alimarpet you are a warrior it was an honor‼️”

Teammate Mike Evans said, “Love you bro happy retirement Champ.”