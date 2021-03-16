Text the GOAT: Bucs QB Tom Brady shares phone number with fans

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, file photo. om Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45. Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter, signing the extension Friday, March 12, 2021, with the message: “In pursuit of 8 … LFG@ Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.” (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – I added a new contact to my phone this week, and the name of that contact will probably capture your attention.

“Tom Brady: A Phone for the Fans.”

Yes – Tom Brady, starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wants you to have his phone number. You can reach him at (415) 612-1737.

“Rule number one, before we get into any of this,” explained Brady in a video he posted on both Twitter and Instagram, “no texting on game days.”

Trying something new here…Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1…no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

Now, that number is not Brady’s primary number but I do believe it can connect you to him in some capacity.

I sent him the following message: “Hi Tom, it is Gabrielle Shirley from the NBC station in Tampa, thank you for this access!!”

Tom responded to me immediately.

“What’s up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you’re in my contacts.”

I obediently clicked the link and, then, I added my contact information.

“Locked you in…make sure to save my contact card as well! Msg frequency will vary. Msg&Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel.”

Tom elaborated on his decision to share his “A Phone for Fans” number in the video.

“It is a tool that will allow me to communicate more directly with my fans and my followers where we can actually do a better job of responding to you and your questions and all of the great messages,” he said. “Sometimes, it gets hard to sort through the, ‘You suck, Brady!’ in the comments. I knew there are quite a few of those over the years. It is usually from the Jets fans.”

The GOAT is almost as funny as he is talented.

“To be clear,” he continued, “if you do text me ‘You suck!’ yes, I will see it and I may or may not respond so shoot me a message. I promise I am going to get back to as many of you guys as possible when I have the time.”

Thank you, Tom. I will be anxiously awaiting your text message.