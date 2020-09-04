TB12 Performance & Recovery Center opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Tom Brady is the quarterback of your football team, the entire experience is heightened.

“We have that sense of urgency but, with Tom, it is a higher sense,” said Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“When he speaks, everyone listens. That is the type of leadership ability he has,” said O.J. Howard, a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady, who is entering his 21st year in the league, is a force on the field, in the locker room, and in the community. He has been able to excel for 20 years, with nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl rings, because he has prioritized his health. He follows the TB12 Method and he brought that global health and wellness brand with him when he moved to Tampa.

The new TB12 Performance & Recovery Center, which is located on North Armenia Avenue, opened at the end of August.

“Our goal here is to tap into the local businesses and schools and communities and tell people what we do and provide them a service that they might not be used to,” said Bryan Hart, the head body coach at the new center.

The relationships between the clients and the body coaches are supposed to mirror the relationship between Brady and Alex Guerrero, who has been working closely with Brady throughout the majority of his NFL career. The two of them actually partnered together to establish the TB12 brand.

“What we do is focus on things like injury prevention, the rehabilitation of injuries, but a more holistic approach to that concept where we are doing things like nutrition consultation, talking about hydration, and really getting a full aspect, a full bandwidth, of everything out of that health and wellness umbrella,” explained Hart, who trained with Guerrero for 12 weeks.

Hart stated the focus can be applied to everyone. You do not have to be an athlete.

“We are working with clients from all ages, young and old, athletes and nonathletes, and we are focused on getting them healthy and allowing them to do what they want to do for longer and better,” said Hart. “So it has been a great process through our facilities and we are excited to meet new people here and provided that service for our clients in the Florida area.”

What should you expect if you decide to try the TB12 Method? Hart went through it for you step by step.

The Tampa center is the third center Brady and Guerrero have opened together. The other two centers are located in Foxborough and in Boston.

Although Hart has only lived in the Sunshine State for about one month, he said he is enjoying the new space and the new area.

“I have always loved the client and body coach relationship aspect,” he said. “We have some really great clients both in Foxborough and in Boston and, now, in Tampa already. We have met some great people so it is just so rewarding having someone come in looking for help about their health and you can provide that for them. It is why I got into this profession. I’ve loved the experience in the five years I have been with TB12 and it is very rewarding to meet people and build relationships and get people better because it is really important to us. We want you to get better as fast as you can so you can do what you love for as long as you want.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment with a body coach at the new TB12 Performance & Recovery Center, you can call the center directly at 813-442-6015. The coaches can meet you there or they can arrange to meet you through a virtual appointment.

