‘Tampa Tom’ noticeably at ease with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last spring, Tom Brady has shown everyone a more laid-back and personable side. From tossing the Lombardi Trophy during their championship boat parade to interactions on social media and most recently cracking jokes at the White House, the Bucs quarterback seems to be a little less guarded with the public than he was in New England.

“I think it’s great that he’s showing that side,” said Bucs tight-end Rob Gronkowski. “I think it’s great for football. I think it’s great for the fans. I think it’s great for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When you’re playing a sport, you don’t want to be uptight. You want to always be loose and ready to go. It’s just cool to see that side of him doing all of that little activity—all the little silly comments and the jokes. It keeps everyone loose and on their toes. It’s fun too. I like seeing it.”

Part of the reason that people, including his teammates, like seeing it is that it hasn’t subtracted from his performance on the field. In fact, coming off his seventh Super Bowl title, he’s arguably playing some of the best football of his career. Head Coach Bruce Arians chalks it up to feeling at home with this team and in Tampa.

“I think Tom’s very, very comfortable in our locker room and with our coaches and with our fans,” Arians said. “I think that personality is showing more and more. We love seeing it.”

Something Arians also likes seeing is what his quarterback sees out on the field from his perspective. The two have shown many times in the past year how well they work together and how much B.A. values Brady’s feedback.

“I told him driving in today,” Arians said. “I told him ‘Put your coaching hat on. This is a coaching day for you.’ When he can sit back and watch, he sees a lot of things that he doesn’t see playing and can coach those other guys up. It’s a win-win situation.”

And it’s a win-win situation for the fans seeing the emergence of “Tampa Tom” while leading the quest to repeat as Super Bowl champs.