Tampa Tom: Bucs QB Tom Brady shares why family loves new city, what’s different from New England

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been 17 months since Tom Brady officially became a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Ten months after that, he helped lead his new team to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

So it’s safe to say the all-star quarterback, widely regarded as one of the best NFL players of all time, has settled in nicely with his new team after spending the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. But what about settling into his new home in Tampa with his family?

Brady says that’s going well too.

“We’ve had a great experience,” he told WFLA’s Stacie Schaible in a recent one-on-one interview. “We live on the water – never had a chance to do that in the northeast – so living on the bay has been beautiful. The sun is amazing, the weather and the lifestyle.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has also been impressed with what he calls the close community of Tampa that allows him to live more of a normal life with his family.

“In Boston… it’s very sports-centric. Here is as well, but in a different way too and I think there’s a lot of other activities for people to do. So even when you’re driving around, there’s so many other people out bike riding, rollerblading… people are on kayaks, people are paddle boarding, they’re boating,” Brady explained. “So I think there’s just a lot of different activities going on so people aren’t always focused on where we’re at.”

Brady says all of those activities in the Tampa Bay area and beyond are things he and his family have enjoyed exploring since they’ve moved here. He says his kids and his wife, model and activist Gisele Bündchen, are having a great time too.

“[My wife] doesn’t know ultimately where she wants to be but she certainly loves Tampa and I do too. There’s a lot more to explore for us also and I think the proximity to Orlando to go to Disney World has been fun for our kids. To go over to Clearwater and the beaches has been fun,” he said. “So there’s just a lot to see and we’ve only been here a short period of time.”

And even though he spent the past 20 years in the frigid and snowy northeast, Brady says he’s adjusted to the nearly year-round summer Florida offers.

“I thought it’d be hot, and it is, but I love the heat and realized – growing up in California, I hadn’t been there in 25 years, and now that we’re living down here full-time – it makes a big impact on your day,” he said. “Just some of the outdoor stuff. Going for a walk with my dogs, you know, at night. Going golfing in January, February, March. Some of those things we didn’t get a chance to do. So now I’m really enjoying those things.”

