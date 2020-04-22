Tampa Tarpons invite Tom Brady to workout at ballpark

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Yankees Tampa affiliate has made a pitch to new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to come workout at their park after he had been sighted workout in a Tampa park.

The Single-A Tarpons play at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training home.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during on Monday in a Facebook live that a Tampa Parks and Recreation employee had caught Brady working out alone at a downtown park and told him he had to leave.

The former New England Patriots quarterback officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20 and is no stranger to a baseball field, originally being drafted by the Montreal Expos back in 1995.