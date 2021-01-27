Tampa mayor ‘pardons’ Tom Brady for park trespassing incident

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Wednesday she has “pardoned” Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for a park trespassing incident that made national headlines last year.

Brady was asked in April to leave a downtown Tampa park which, at the time, was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Mayor Castor, a Tampa Parks and Recreation employee was patrolling the downtown park when she noticed a man, who turned out to be Brady, working out.

Mayor @JaneCastor on a @TomBrady sighting in Tampa:



"Our parks are closed down so a lot of our park staff patrol around…and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady." https://t.co/fASoW4tCpu pic.twitter.com/u2Sbaczdwz — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 20, 2020

Castor joked on Twitter Wednesday that, “We couldn’t possibly let him go in to the big game with any baggage.” Brady and the Buccaneers are just more than a week away from facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady signed with the Bucs early last year and actually had a bumpy start in his new city. Around the same time as the park incident, Brady accidentally entered the wrong house in Tampa while attempting to meet with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7.

Brady took to Twitter following the incident to say he was trying to make himself at home in “Tompa Bay”

Brady and the Buccaneers will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.