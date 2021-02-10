Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she will give Tom Brady key to the city

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady helped turn Tampa into ‘Titletown’ one magical Sunday night.

Now, after a boat parade that will leave long lasting memories for Buccaneers fans, the ‘GOAT’ will recieve a gift in return from Mayor Jane Castor.

She confirmed to 8 On Your Side that the Bucs quarterback will now get the key to the city.

8 On Your Side asked, “Does Tom Brady get the key to the city?” With a wide smile under her mask, Mayor Castor told us, “Tom Brady gets the key to the city. No doubt about that.”

Under clear blue, sunny skies, Mayor Castor led a parade of champions on Wednesday, as thousands of people lined the shores of the Hillsborough River to celebrate a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For many, the moment brought tears to their eyes, seeing the championship team they love, in the place where they won it all.

For Jackie and Rich Fox, two Tampa Bay natives who joyfully describe themselves as, “a Buccaneers family,“ the moment was, indeed magical for their two little girls, one of them just five months old.

“Let’s run this back. Let’s do this thing again. Thank you, Bruce Arians, for coming in, no risk it, no biscuit. My new favorite saying it’s my new life motto, I think heck yeah,” Rich Fox said.

“I married him, and I married into this crazy sport. We’re both born and raised in Tampa Bay,” Jackie Fox said.

A parade of this magnitude during a pandemic took some planning by the city of Tampa, borrowing from the playbook of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A boat parade, the city decided, was the best way to celebrate this stellar season for the Bucs.

For Jamal Sanders, the day got him pretty choked up as he saw the Lombardi trophy on the water.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he told us. “My eyes started to get watery. Just soaking it all in, it’s amazing.”

As the parade came to an end, and the party continued at Port Tampa Bay, Mayor Jane Castor told a celebratory crowd.

“We’re so proud of our Super Bowl 55 champions. We thank you, you made history, you made history in bringing this trophy home.”

A dream come true for many in Tampa Bay.

“There really is no better feeling, and the Tampa Bay area could not have looked more spectacular on a world stage,” Castor adding. “Everyone across the world got to see that we live in paradise.”