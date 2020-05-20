Breaking News
Tampa Bay home to 7 of top 10 NFL jersey sales

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady runs across the field at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home to seven of the top 10 NFL jersey sales, according to ESPN.

The Bucs’ popularity skyrocketed after the acquisitions of former Patriots legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. According to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new players are translating to jersey sale purchases.

Couple the new names on the back with a fresh design unveiled in April, the excitement in Tampa Bay around jersey replicas are sure to be high.

Incredibly, five different versions of Tom Brady’s new Bucs jersey made the top ten list. The jerseys purchased the most were the ‘pewter alternate vapor’ (3), ‘white vapor’ (4), ‘red’ (5), ‘red vapor’ (6), and ‘pewter alternate’ (10).

Gronkowski’s Bucs jersey entered at seven on the list with the ‘pewter alternate’ color.

Florida teams accounted for nine of the top 10 jersey sales.

