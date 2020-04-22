Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa Bay fans rejoice as Bucs add Gronk to roster

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski head to the sideline during the team’s NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Brady. The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday, April 21, 2020, that pending completion of a physical, Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady have been reunited in Tampa Bay. The New England Patriots have agreed to trade the retired tight end to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And now, lifelong Bucs fans are loving life right about now, especially Tampa native, Donshay Inmon.

“Man, I love my Bucs! Ups and downs, you know what I mean? It’s amazing to see what they’re doing right now, bringing in Brady, bringing in Gronk,” Inmon said.

Wayne Curtiss, the owner of Smack Apparel, showed how his company created a shirt with the Bucs new QB on the front. And now he is hard at work making gear for Gronk fans.

There’s no doubt, fans are feeling it, the excitement, the anticipation, looking forward to the future with the dynamic duo here at home.

Earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski told the Andy Cohen show that he’s not “totally done” playing. And not when it comes to playing with Tom Brady.

Stay with WFLA and WFLA.com for full coverage as we head into the upcoming season.

