Tampa Bay fans head across the pond to watch Bucs in London

LONDON (WFLA) – Paul Stewart has carved a niche for himself in England.

Stewart recalls falling in love with “the team in those orange uniforms.” He created a fan club called the Bucs UK Supporters.

This week, Stewart is welcoming at least 200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans to London, the host of a fan experience of a lifetime.

“It’s going to be great,” Stewart said. “I can’t believe that it’s been eight years since they’ve been here and this time we’ve got hundreds of more Buccaneer fans to make the trip as well.”

Bucs fever – and, for that matter, NFL fever – has taken over England for a month as part of the league’s four-game London international series. The Bucs and Carolina Panthers will follow last week’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That means famous landmarks and Bucs gear all in the same place. Paul and Chantelle Pomier of Lakeland made the trip to London, combining a rewarding vacation with the dream of watching their team play overseas.

“This is awesome,” Paul Pomier said. “Having a game here and seeing the Bucs in London is fascinating.”

