Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Military Appreciation Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and USAA will host an exclusive training camp practice for active-duty military, retired and veteran service members and their families Monday as part of a Military Appreciation Day event.

Before the practice, some of the festivities include a parachute landing from SOCOM para-commandos and a performance of the National Anthem featuring trumpet player John Malone SSgt USAF.

As military personnel enter the event, they will receive a Buccaneers Salute to Service pennant, courtesy of USAA.

During the event, children will have the chance to participate in a variety of football activities inside the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone.

Attendees will also receive complimentary ticket vouchers redeemable for the pre-season game on August 16, when the Buccaneers host the Miami Dolphins.

Below is a timeline of the Military Appreciation Day at Training Camp:

  • 6:30 a.m.: Parking Lot Opens
  • 7:00 a.m.: Gates Open
  • 7:38 a.m.: SOCOM Para-commandos parachute landing
  • 7:50 a.m.: Buccaneers Cheerleaders Performance
  • 7:55 a.m.: National Anthem feat. trumpet player John Malone SSgt USAF
  • 8:00 a.m.: Practice
  • 10:50 a.m.: Practice Concludes

