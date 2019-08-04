TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and USAA will host an exclusive training camp practice for active-duty military, retired and veteran service members and their families Monday as part of a Military Appreciation Day event.
Before the practice, some of the festivities include a parachute landing from SOCOM para-commandos and a performance of the National Anthem featuring trumpet player John Malone SSgt USAF.
As military personnel enter the event, they will receive a Buccaneers Salute to Service pennant, courtesy of USAA.
During the event, children will have the chance to participate in a variety of football activities inside the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone.
Attendees will also receive complimentary ticket vouchers redeemable for the pre-season game on August 16, when the Buccaneers host the Miami Dolphins.
Below is a timeline of the Military Appreciation Day at Training Camp:
- 6:30 a.m.: Parking Lot Opens
- 7:00 a.m.: Gates Open
- 7:38 a.m.: SOCOM Para-commandos parachute landing
- 7:50 a.m.: Buccaneers Cheerleaders Performance
- 7:55 a.m.: National Anthem feat. trumpet player John Malone SSgt USAF
- 8:00 a.m.: Practice
- 10:50 a.m.: Practice Concludes
LATEST SPORTS ARTICLES:
- Rays extend winning streak to 6, beat Marlins 7-2
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host Military Appreciation Day
- Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians on Saturday’s training camp
- Tampa flag football team playing for national championship in L.A. wins first three games
- Bucs offense responds with better practice Friday