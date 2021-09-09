Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil all-new luxury suites at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play their home opener and season opener Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd.

To kick off the new season, the team unveiled all-new luxury suites at Raymond James Stadium.

Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford calls the suites the best seats in the stadium.

“This is the best place to watch a game by far,” said Ford. “It’s both inside and out. You open up the windows and you can hear the excitement of the crowd. It just comes down to, you can control the environment. It’s your living room. It’s as close to sitting on your own couch and somebody brings you the food and beverage.”

From plush seating to views of the massive video boards, state-of-the-art sound systems, and your own private dining experience, the luxury suites at Raymond James will certainly have you feeling like royalty.

“A lot of thought went into creating the new luxury suites… with fans in mind,” said Ford. “We have a saying around here we want to exceed our guests’ expectations, not just meet it.”

Ford said suite guests can enjoy a menu tailored to fit their taste.

“I tell everybody if it’s not on the menu, and you want mom’s meatloaf, let us know and we’ll do it,” he said.

Suites typically cost between $10,000 to $20,000 per game depending on the opponent, day of the week, and suite size/location.

Suites are sold out for the season. Prices on secondary ticket sites currently start at $33,000.