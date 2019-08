TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have acquired Jerald Hawkins from the Pittsburgh Steelers along with a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for Tampa’s 2021 sixth-round pick.

Hawkins originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2016 draft.

He went to LSU and is a Baldwin, Louisiana native. He has played in five career games with Pittsburgh.