Tampa Bay Buccaneers to visit White House for Super Bowl celebration

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the White House for the first time ever to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LV victory.

According to an Associated Press report, the Bucs are visiting the White House this Tuesday.

This will be the first time a team from the Tampa Bay area makes a White House visit. The 2002 Buccaneers were not invited, and due to an NHL lockout, the 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning did also not attend.

Due to the lockout, our 2004 #StanleyCup team never got to visit the White House.



14 years later, @andy2525 finally got the chance to present former President George W. Bush with his jersey. ⚡️ #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/zR5SEpg7zk — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 2, 2018

The last NFL team to visit the White House and celebrate a Super Bowl championship was the New England Patriots, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The Philadelphia Eagles were uninvited in 2018, and the Patriots chose not to attend in 2019. The Kansas City Chiefs were preparing a White House visit after winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020 but ended up not attending due to the coronavirus pandemic.