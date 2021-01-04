Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face Washington Football Team in Wild Card game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fires a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday secured their No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Now, the Bucs will take on the Washington Football Team in the first round of playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 8:15 p.m on News Channel 8.

The Wild Card matchup game will take place at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

This is Tampa Bay’s first playoff game since 2007.

This is the third time that Tampa Bay and Washington have met in the postseason. The Buccaneers won a 1999 NFC Divisional Round game over Washington, 14-13, on their way to the conference championship game against the St. Louis Rams. Washington got its revenge in 2005 with a 17-10 win in the Wild Card round over the Buccaneers, who had won the NFC South with an 11-5 record.

The winner of Saturday’s game will head to Green Bay in the Divisional Round unless one or both of the division-winning New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks lose in Round One.