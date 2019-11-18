Tampa Bay Buccaneers to establish scholarship for female high school football players

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to establish a scholarship program that would benefit female high school football players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship Fund has been made possible through a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and is open to all female high school seniors nationwide who participate in a formally sanctioned flag or tackle football program.

“In the state of Florida alone, we have 260 sanctioned girls flag football teams, yet there are no scholarship opportunities for those female athletes after high school that help reduce the burden of their college tuition,” said Buccaneers Owner and President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. “We wanted to fill that void by creating a scholarship program that would reward young women for their academic success as well as encourage them to play football.”

Applicants for the scholarship must have plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university and have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career.

The inaugural round of awards will be distributed at the conclusion of the 2020 academic school year.

