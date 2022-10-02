TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their fourth game of the season on Sunday.

As the Bucs prepare to face the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs, their own offense is hoping to have a break-out game in this week four match-up.

Buccaneers Inactive Report:

#2 – QB – Kyle Trask

#8 – TE – Kyle Rudolph

#10 – WR – Scotty Miller

#16 – WR – Breshad Perriman

#27 – CB – Zyron McCollum

#96 – DL – Aldem Hicks

“Key part here for the Bucs offense— Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are not on this inactive list. They are active for tonight’s game,” News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus said.

You can watch the game starting at 8:15 on WFLA, or follow along with live updates below.

Bucs vs. Chiefs Live Updates:

#Bucs Mike Evans carving his Ring of Honor spot now as the franchise's all-time leader in yards from scrimmage. (The guy he passed, James Wilder, should be up there too.) — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 3, 2022

It's good to have you back in the end zone, @MikeEvans13_ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EYZ7GTngoo — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 3, 2022

Welcome back, @MikeEvans13_



M1K3 now has the most scrimmage yards in franchise history 👏 pic.twitter.com/21P2KuUAlh — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 3, 2022

#Bucs Logan Ryan is questionable to return with a foot injury — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 3, 2022

A tribute before tonight’s #Bucs game to show support for people affected by #HurricaneIan. pic.twitter.com/d34hPgAt28 — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 3, 2022