TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their fourth game of the season on Sunday.
As the Bucs prepare to face the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs, their own offense is hoping to have a break-out game in this week four match-up.
Buccaneers Inactive Report:
- #2 – QB – Kyle Trask
- #8 – TE – Kyle Rudolph
- #10 – WR – Scotty Miller
- #16 – WR – Breshad Perriman
- #27 – CB – Zyron McCollum
- #96 – DL – Aldem Hicks
“Key part here for the Bucs offense— Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are not on this inactive list. They are active for tonight’s game,” News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus said.
You can watch the game starting at 8:15 on WFLA, or follow along with live updates below.