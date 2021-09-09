Tampa Bay Buccaneers spruce up food options for fans this season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From the concession stands to the suites, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to wow fans with new food offerings this season.

The Bucs are set to face the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night to kick off the 2021 NFL season at Raymond James Stadium.

“Sept. 9 is going to be a huge day at Raymond James Stadium,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

Ford said there has been a lot of preparation behind the scenes.

“It’s going to be epic and I encourage everybody again to come early but get ready,” he said.

Fans lucky enough to snag a ticket during the 2021 season will notice some new offerings this year.

Ford says they listened to fans to come up with new food offerings and an upgraded game day experience.

The Buccaneers teamed up with Aussie Grill, Winghouse, Little Ceasars, and Vizzy to upgrade the menu items at the stadium.

“Everything I mentioned, the pizza and specialty brands, these are things fans asked for,” he said.

After a season with limited fans, Ford said he is excited that tickets for the 2021 season are sold out, and he hopes the best is yet to come.

“As Coach Bruce Arians said, we’re going for two,” he said.

If anything can bring football fans together, it’s food.

“It’s a well-oiled machine to produce volume this big,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Executive Chef Brent Lewis.

The culinary team is the magic behind every mouthwatering menu.

“The team and I, basically, we focus on the fan experience. From the hotdogs to the boutique stands, to player food, all the way through the stadium, my team and I take care of all of that,” Lewis said.

Beyond the new brands at the stadium, they’re also jazzing up some of the old favorites.

“We have our crafty dogs with different takes on hotdogs and stuff like that, some of our macaroni and cheese bars that we have downstairs, and our grilled cheese concepts,” he said.

If fans are looking for more gourmet options, chefs in the suite areas will be preparing dishes like fresh Florida corn and Gulf sea scallops. Lewis said many of their dishes are locally sourced.



“The corn is local to Tampa, Gulf scallops, for us as chefs, it’s really taking care of the community, sourcing where we can, helping out people, and getting our product local it’s fresh it’s in your backyard,” he said.