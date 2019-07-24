Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign TE Troy Niklas, CB Mazzi Wilkins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed tight end Troy Niklas and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins.

Niklas first came into the league as a second-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in Arizona playing under Bruce Arians. He also spent the 2018 offseason with the New England Patriots. During his collegiate career, Niklas played for Notre Dame.

Wilkins played four seasons at the University of South Florida. He is a Tampa native and played football at Plant High School.

The Bucs has also announced that cornerback Jalen Allison and wide receiver Xavier Ubosi have been waived due to injuries.

The Bucs roster now stands at 90.