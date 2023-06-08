TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft class is almost complete, nearly two months following the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced the signing of five 2023 draft class members: linebacker SirVocea Dennis, tight end Payne Durham, defensive back Josh Haynes, wide receiver Trey Palmer and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez.

We've signed five of our draft picks. ✍️#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 8, 2023

SirVocea Dennis, from the University of Pittsburgh, was selected by the Bucs in the fifth round of the draft. During college, he appeared in 42 games across four seasons. He garnered a total of 233 tackles (36 for loss), 15.0 sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Following the 2022 season, Dennis was named first-team All-ACC, a Pro Football Focus All-American (third team) and a Butkus Award Semifinalist. The New York native will sport No. 8 for the Bucs.

"That bond we have is something special and something strong."



🗣️: @Sirvocea on @Ckancey8 pic.twitter.com/7U62mk0TWC — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2023

Tight end Payne Durham was selected by the Bucs in the fifth round as the No. 171 overall pick. During college at Purdue University, Durham appeared in 45 career games, recording 126 catches for 1,275 yards and 21 touchdowns.

According to the Bucs, his 21 receiving touchdowns are the fifth most in Purdue history and second most by a tight end in program history. His eight touchdown receptions in 2022 were also tied for the second-most by a tight end in the nation. The Georgia native will wear No. 87 for the Tampa Bay.

"It's an honor. The greatest tight end of all time, I'm wearing his jersey [number] from two years ago."



🗣️: @pdurham22 on wearing 8⃣7⃣



@RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/USWL7ouiWR — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 12, 2023

From Kansas State University, defensive back Josh Hayes was selected by the Bucs in the sixth round. During his senior season, he recorded 72 tackles (5.5 for loss), seven passes defended and one forced fumble. Across 68 games in his collegiate career, he totaled 204 tackles, 26 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Hayes is also the nephew of former Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes.

Hayes is from Lakeland, Florida, and will wear No. 32 for the Bucs.

From the pirate ship to the field 🥹🏴‍☠️@JoshHayes08 pic.twitter.com/MfTDCYvBAp — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2023

Sixth-round pick Trey Palmer spent his college career at the University of Nebraska. While in college, he recorded 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. According to the Bucs, his receiving yards set a Nebraska single-season record, while his 71 receptions recorded a new high by a wide receiver. From Kentwood, Louisiana, Palmer will dawn No. 10 this season.

"I just want to learn from those guys."



🗣: @treythekiid3 on joining the WR room pic.twitter.com/VTHBV1XTxs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2023

Lastly, Ramirez is the final Buccaneer to sign to the team so far. The outside linebacker from Eastern Michigan University was picked up in the sixth round of the draft. During his time in college, he recorded 156 tackles (34 for loss), 20.5 sacks, seven passes defended and six forced fumbles. The Lake Alfred, Florida native will rep No. 33 for Tampa Bay this season.

Once first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey, second-round pick Cody Mauch and third-round pick YaYa Diaby sign, the Bucs 2023 draft class will be complete.